Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,000 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Shopify by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $63.17 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a PE ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

