Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 119 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,124,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $220.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.