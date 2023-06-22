Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,264 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,028,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 146.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Nutanix by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after buying an additional 1,019,395 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTNX stock opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $33.73.

About Nutanix

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

