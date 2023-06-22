Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 152 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CL. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $77.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

