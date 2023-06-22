Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 166 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AEP opened at $85.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

