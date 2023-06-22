Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 276 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $129.82 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $110.30 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

