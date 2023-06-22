Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 322 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average is $64.49. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

