Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 39 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,667 shares of company stock worth $11,123,837 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $414.41 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $305.59 and a 52-week high of $417.75. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $382.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.