Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 4,099 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONG. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.88. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

