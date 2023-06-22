Mission Wealth Management LP Takes $245,000 Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Comerica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Comerica by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Comerica by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

