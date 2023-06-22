Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 179,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,438,000 after acquiring an additional 90,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $747,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $283.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.48 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

