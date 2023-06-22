Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP stock opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.92, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.65. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -137.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.