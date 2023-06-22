Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (BATS:MAMB) Trading 0% Higher

Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (BATS:MAMB – Get Rating) traded up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $22.21. 1,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Monarch Ambassador Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17.

About Monarch Ambassador Income ETF

The Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (MAMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kingsview Ambassador Income index. The fund tracks an index that consists of mainly global fixed income ETFs, plus an alternative sleeve. Constituents are selected and weighted based on the economic cycle. MAMB was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by Monarch.

