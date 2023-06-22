Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC) Trading Down 0.2%

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.52 and last traded at $26.52. Approximately 1,376 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.02.

About Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF

The Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (MBCC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kingsview Blue Chips Core index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies selected from the S&P 500 Index that are perceived to be fundamentally sound. MBCC was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by Monarch.

