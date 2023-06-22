Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO) Shares Up 0.1%

Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.95. 5,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

Monarch ProCap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $72.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42.

About Monarch ProCap ETF

The Monarch ProCap ETF (MPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kingsview ProCap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates 90% to global equity and fixed income and 10% to alternatives, depending on the economic cycles. MPRO was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by Monarch.

