monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $224.00 Price Target at Citigroup

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $167.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $171.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.13. monday.com has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $187.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 9.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
