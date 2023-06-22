Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Mondi Stock Performance

Shares of MONDY opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. Mondi has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.