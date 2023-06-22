Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Mondi Stock Performance
Shares of MONDY opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. Mondi has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Mondi Company Profile
