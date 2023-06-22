Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH) Shares Up 0.4%

Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63. 9,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 567% from the average session volume of 1,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of -1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Get Rating) by 200.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 11.37% of Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (CSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US-listed pre-combination special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) through the use of common stock, warrants and rights.

