Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,703.53

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,703.53 ($21.80) and traded as high as GBX 1,818 ($23.26). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 1,792 ($22.93), with a volume of 36,831 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,810.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,703.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of £848.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1,378.46, a PEG ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.34.
Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.
