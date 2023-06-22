Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $301.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $281.16 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $204.09 and a 12-month high of $299.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.72 and its 200-day moving average is $272.60.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

