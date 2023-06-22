MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) Trading Down 4.6%

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.66. 305,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 461,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,173,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 417,125 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 207,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 67,249 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 380.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 54,101 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the aging and age-related and autoimmune diseases, and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system and its pro-inflammatory cytokines to prevent and treat autoimmune diseases and age-related illnesses, and a Phase 2 clinical trial for sarcopenia, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis; inflammation related depression and anxiety; and COVID-19-associated depression.

