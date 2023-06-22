Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.36

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.36 and traded as high as $23.60. Myriad Genetics shares last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 300,276 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $181.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.56 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $198,760.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Myriad Genetics news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $151,046.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,080.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $198,760.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,493 shares in the company, valued at $931,743.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,176 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,263,000 after purchasing an additional 78,333 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,344 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 30,856 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.