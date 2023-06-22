NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Critical Analysis

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NaaS Technology and Boqii, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get NaaS Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Boqii 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A Boqii -6.93% -32.37% -9.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares NaaS Technology and Boqii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

20.5% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Boqii shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Boqii shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NaaS Technology and Boqii’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $114.50 million 0.60 -$817.34 million N/A N/A Boqii $187.15 million 0.16 -$20.25 million ($0.62) -3.24

Boqii has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Risk & Volatility

NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boqii has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NaaS Technology beats Boqii on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

(Get Rating)

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management. It also provides offline EV charging solutions comprising site selection, hardware procurement, engineering, procurement, and construction, station maintenance, energy storage, and customer support services. In addition, the company offers electricity procurement services to charging stations, as well as other amenities and ancillary services, such as vending machines, massage chairs, and car wash tunnels. It serves charger manufacturers, EV OEMS, and end-users. The company is headquartered in Huzhou, China.

About Boqii

(Get Rating)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.