Nampak (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) Trading Up 46.5%

Nampak Limited (OTCMKTS:NPKLY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 46.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.50. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Nampak Stock Up 46.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41.

About Nampak

(Get Rating)

Nampak Limited manufactures and sells metal, plastic, and paper packaging products in South Africa and rest of Africa. It offers HDPE and PET bottles and jars, plastic closures, and crates and drums for the fruit juice, dairy, carbonated soft drink, water, alcoholic beverage, bakery, agriculture, chemical, petroleum, personal care, and household markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nampak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nampak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.