Natixis Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Natixis lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 121.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Corning were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Down 1.4 %

GLW stock opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.