nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Stephens

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stephens from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NCNO. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of nCino from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.08.

nCino stock opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. nCino has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. Research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $1,744,052.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 320,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,729.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $1,744,052.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,373 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,729.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $66,885.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,779 shares of company stock worth $2,705,454. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 22.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of nCino by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of nCino by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

