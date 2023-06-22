nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Up to $31.69

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.69, but opened at $32.55. nCino shares last traded at $31.92, with a volume of 838,444 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

nCino Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $1,744,052.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 320,373 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,729.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $1,744,052.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,373 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $28,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,779 shares of company stock worth $2,705,454. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in nCino by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,793,000 after buying an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 41.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in nCino by 53,331.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in nCino by 32.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in nCino by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,176,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after purchasing an additional 95,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Further Reading

