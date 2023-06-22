Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.49

Shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.49 and traded as high as $7.77. Neonode shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 56,716 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Neonode Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49.
Institutional Trading of Neonode
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investor AB bought a new stake in Neonode in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Neonode by 1,297.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neonode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Neonode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Neonode by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
