Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.49

Shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.49 and traded as high as $7.77. Neonode shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 56,716 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49.

Institutional Trading of Neonode

Neonode ( NASDAQ:NEON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 87.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investor AB bought a new stake in Neonode in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Neonode by 1,297.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neonode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Neonode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Neonode by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

