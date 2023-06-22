New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $42.30

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.30, but opened at $40.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 718,282 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $754.15 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.