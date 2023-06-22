New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $42.30

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.30, but opened at $40.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 718,282 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.
Featured Articles
