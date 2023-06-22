NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Stock Price Up 6.2%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 86,040 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 61,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSP. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 58.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in the first quarter valued at $520,000.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

