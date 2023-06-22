Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.1 %

GOOGL opened at $120.55 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.80. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 817,525 shares of company stock worth $29,433,168. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.