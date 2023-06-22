Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$41.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$42.50 to C$41.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NPI. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. CSFB boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.35.
NPI stock opened at C$27.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.80. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$27.08 and a 1 year high of C$47.13.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
