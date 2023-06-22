Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $462.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $451.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.59. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

