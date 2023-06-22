Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.5% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of XOM opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.