Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.51.

NU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of NU stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.75 and a beta of 1.08. NU has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that NU will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of NU by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,228,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NU by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 114,648,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,413,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 5,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,801,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in NU by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its position in NU by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,070,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,880 shares during the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

