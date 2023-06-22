Nubia Brand International (NASDAQ:NUBIU) Trading Up 0.5%

Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nubia Brand International by 1,079.0% during the first quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nubia Brand International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Nubia Brand International during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Nubia Brand International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nubia Brand International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000.

Nubia Brand International Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

