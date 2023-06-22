Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG) Trading Down 0.9%

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.26 and last traded at $22.26. 23 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 million, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.22% of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF

The Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NWLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US large-cap stocks screened for both growth and positive ESG characteristics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

