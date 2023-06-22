NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $228.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NXPI has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.74.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $193.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.