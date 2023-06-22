NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.21. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 14,990 shares changing hands.

NXT Energy Solutions Trading Down 6.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

