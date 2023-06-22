ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of OBSV opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in ObsEva by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76,196 shares during the period. 17.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

