Olin (NYSE:OLN) Shares Gap Down to $52.36

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.36, but opened at $49.30. Olin shares last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 622,961 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on OLN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Olin Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Olin by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,040 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Olin by 53,285.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $67,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Olin by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Olin by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,276,000 after acquiring an additional 888,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

