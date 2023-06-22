Omega Financial Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,345,580. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $124.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.26 and a 200-day moving average of $101.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

