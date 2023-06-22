OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Upgraded by Loop Capital to “Buy”

Loop Capital upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $182.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 15,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $191,739.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 15,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $191,739.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 10,852,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $109,388,653.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,510,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,108,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,217,714 shares of company stock valued at $122,567,394. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,944,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,437,000 after purchasing an additional 225,830 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,372,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,397,000 after buying an additional 393,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,803,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after acquiring an additional 76,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,171,000 after acquiring an additional 51,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 146,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

