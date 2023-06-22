Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires 464 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.72 and its 200-day moving average is $163.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

