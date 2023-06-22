Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $120.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.10 and a 200-day moving average of $102.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $98,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $98,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 817,525 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,168. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

