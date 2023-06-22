Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Citigroup

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Text from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.06. Open Text has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Analysts predict that Open Text will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 381.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,207,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,997,000 after buying an additional 5,710,767 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 889.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,614,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,818 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 113.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,074,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,772 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,205,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the third quarter worth $85,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.