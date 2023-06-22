Oppenheimer Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $65.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.42.

UBER stock opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,143 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 101,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 65,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

