Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 495 ($6.33) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,110 ($14.20) to GBX 1,010 ($12.92) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

Oxford Biomedica Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OXB opened at GBX 464.50 ($5.94) on Wednesday. Oxford Biomedica has a 1-year low of GBX 276.62 ($3.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 575 ($7.36). The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 441.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 448.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £448.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,105.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.