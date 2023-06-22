Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 495 ($6.33) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,110 ($14.20) to GBX 1,010 ($12.92) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Oxford Biomedica Price Performance

Oxford Biomedica stock opened at GBX 464.50 ($5.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £448.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,105.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 441.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 448.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38. Oxford Biomedica has a 52-week low of GBX 276.62 ($3.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 575 ($7.36).

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

