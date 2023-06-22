Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,489.80

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,489.80 ($31.86) and traded as high as GBX 2,732.54 ($34.97). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,700 ($34.55), with a volume of 135,133 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,720 ($34.80) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.67) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,600 ($33.27) to GBX 3,100 ($39.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,900 ($37.11) target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,955 ($37.81).
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,727.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,489.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90.
Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.
